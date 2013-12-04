The holidays are in full swing! This means tons of parties, dinners and get-togethers. Let’s plan your look, shall we? You may have already been thinking of a dress and a clutch, but definitely put some brand spanking new heels on the list too.
Here’s a collection of my favorite footwear to rock with your holiday ensembles. Everything from over-the-knee booties to pumps to strappy stilettos, from ASOS all the way to Topshop. Quick style tip: boots are incredibly chic and unexpected when paired with a pretty frock. These sexy shoes are all under $200, so pick one (or two or three)! Oh, and if you’re lusting for a pair under your tree, shoot this post over to the intended party (hint, hint).
Happy shopping (Psst, some of these babies are on sale)!
FAB FINDS: 23 Lust-Worthy Holiday Heels Under $200
1. 23 Lust-Worthy Holiday Heels Under $200Source: 1 of 24
2. Aldo, $130 (Sale Alert!)Source: 2 of 24
3. ASOS, $99Source: 3 of 24
4. Bebe, $129Source: 4 of 24
5. Guess, $134Source: 5 of 24
6. Jeffrey Campbell, $197Source: 6 of 24
7. Jeffrey Campbell, $190Source: 7 of 24
8. Jeffrey Campbell, $185Source: 8 of 24
9. Jessica Simpson, $98Source: 9 of 24
10. Jessica Simpson, $89Source: 10 of 24
11. Jessica Simpson, $98Source: 11 of 24
12. Kenneth Cole, $199Source: 12 of 24
13. Mango, $129Source: 13 of 24
14. Nasty Gal, $98Source: 14 of 24
15. Nasty Gal, $88Source: 15 of 24
16. Nine West, $154 (Sale Alert!)Source: 16 of 24
17. River Island, $150Source: 17 of 24
18. River Island, $140Source: 18 of 24
19. Shoemint, $104 (Sale Alert!)Source: 19 of 24
20. Topshop, $178Source: 20 of 24
21. Topshop, $90Source: 21 of 24
22. Topshop, $136Source: 22 of 24
23. Topshop, $90Source: 23 of 24
24. Topshop, $90Source: 24 of 24
Joy Adaeze of JoyLovesFashion.com
Follow Joy’s style adventures on Instagram! @joy_adaeze
