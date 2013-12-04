CLOSE
Culture
23 Lust-Worthy Holiday Heels Under $200

The holidays are in full swing! This means tons of parties, dinners and get-togethers. Let’s plan your look, shall we? You may have already been thinking of a dress and a clutch, but definitely put some brand spanking new heels on the list too.

MUST READ: 30 Holiday Dresses He’ll Swoon Over That Won’t Break The Bank

Here’s a collection of my favorite footwear to rock with your holiday ensembles. Everything from over-the-knee booties to pumps to strappy stilettos, from ASOS all the way to Topshop. Quick style tip: boots are incredibly chic and unexpected when paired with a pretty frock. These sexy shoes are all under $200, so pick one (or two or three)! Oh, and if you’re lusting for a pair under your tree, shoot this post over to the intended party (hint, hint).

Happy shopping (Psst, some of these babies are on sale)!

Joy Adaeze of JoyLovesFashion.com

