The holidays are in full swing! This means tons of parties, dinners and get-togethers. Let’s plan your look, shall we? You may have already been thinking of a dress and a clutch, but definitely put some brand spanking new heels on the list too.

Here’s a collection of my favorite footwear to rock with your holiday ensembles. Everything from over-the-knee booties to pumps to strappy stilettos, from ASOS all the way to Topshop. Quick style tip: boots are incredibly chic and unexpected when paired with a pretty frock. These sexy shoes are all under $200, so pick one (or two or three)! Oh, and if you’re lusting for a pair under your tree, shoot this post over to the intended party (hint, hint).

Happy shopping (Psst, some of these babies are on sale)!

FAB FINDS: 23 Lust-Worthy Holiday Heels Under $200 24 photos Launch gallery FAB FINDS: 23 Lust-Worthy Holiday Heels Under $200 1. 23 Lust-Worthy Holiday Heels Under $200 Source: 1 of 24 2. Aldo, $130 (Sale Alert!) Source: 2 of 24 3. ASOS, $99 Source: 3 of 24 4. Bebe, $129 Source: 4 of 24 5. Guess, $134 Source: 5 of 24 6. Jeffrey Campbell, $197 Source: 6 of 24 7. Jeffrey Campbell, $190 Source: 7 of 24 8. Jeffrey Campbell, $185 Source: 8 of 24 9. Jessica Simpson, $98 Source: 9 of 24 10. Jessica Simpson, $89 Source: 10 of 24 11. Jessica Simpson, $98 Source: 11 of 24 12. Kenneth Cole, $199 Source: 12 of 24 13. Mango, $129 Source: 13 of 24 14. Nasty Gal, $98 Source: 14 of 24 15. Nasty Gal, $88 Source: 15 of 24 16. Nine West, $154 (Sale Alert!) Source: 16 of 24 17. River Island, $150 Source: 17 of 24 18. River Island, $140 Source: 18 of 24 19. Shoemint, $104 (Sale Alert!) Source: 19 of 24 20. Topshop, $178 Source: 20 of 24 21. Topshop, $90 Source: 21 of 24 22. Topshop, $136 Source: 22 of 24 23. Topshop, $90 Source: 23 of 24 24. Topshop, $90 Source: 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading FAB FINDS: 23 Lust-Worthy Holiday Heels Under $200 FAB FINDS: 23 Lust-Worthy Holiday Heels Under $200

Joy Adaeze of JoyLovesFashion.com

Follow Joy’s style adventures on Instagram! @joy_adaeze

