“Fast and Furious” Star Cast As Wonder Woman In “Batman vs Superman”

Warner Bros. has finally committed to bringing one of the most iconic female superheroes to the big screen. Earlier today, director Zack Snyder announced Wonder Woman will be featured in the upcoming “Batman vs. Superman” – the follow up to this summer’s hit “Man of Steel.” Actress Gal Gadot, who played Gisele Harabo in the “Fast and Furious” franchise has been cast to play the Amazon warrior princess.

Of his casting choice Snyder said, ““Wonder Woman is arguably one of the most powerful female characters of all time and a fan favorite in the DC Universe. Not only is Gal an amazing actress, but she also has that magical quality that makes her perfect for the role. We look forward to audiences discovering Gal in the first feature film incarnation of this beloved character.”

Henry Cavill will reprise his role as Clark Kent/Superman and Ben Affleck replaces Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne/ Batman. “Batman vs Superman” will be released summer of 2015.

What do you think of Gadot as Wonder Woman? Take our poll!

