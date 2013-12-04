My bff is the exact opposite of me. I just got her to fall in love with manicures after 35 years of living. This Christmas I plan to swoon her with loads of beauty gifts. You know, make her fall in love with being a girl. I think she forgot somewhere down the road that we’re built to be soft and pink. I’ve scoured the Internet and landing on Walmart. It’s within my budget and I can pick up a few things for me while I am there (no one leaves Walmart with only the market list items).

Check out a fews gifts that you can get your beauty junkie friend or that girl who may need a little help!

Unboxed: 12 Awesome Beauty Gifts For Your BFF 11 photos Launch gallery Unboxed: 12 Awesome Beauty Gifts For Your BFF 1. Caboodles Rock Star Grande Train Case ($25.02) Source: 1 of 11 2. Conair Relaxing Foot Bath with Bubbles & Heat, Blue ($14) Source: 2 of 11 3. Bundle Monster New 15pc Pro Makeup Eye Shadow Brush Set ($18.75) Source: 3 of 11 4. DKNY Be Delicious Fresh Blossom Eau de Parfum Spray, 0.5 fl oz ($19.11) Source: 4 of 11 5. Hard Candy Top Ten Eye Shadow ($6) Source: 5 of 11 6. My Beauty Diary Black Pearl Facial Mask, 10 count ($13.75) Source: 6 of 11 7. Neutrogena Wave Sonic 2 Speed Spin Power Cleanser, 1ct ($14.97) Source: 7 of 11 8. Olay Regenerist Skin Care Starter Trio ($33.97) Source: 8 of 11 9. Spa Sonic Skin Care System Face & Body Polisher, 7pc Pro Kit ($39.99) Source: 9 of 11 10. Sparks of Beauty 4 Step Facial Skin Care System Specially for Oily Skin ($52.84) Source: 10 of 11 11. Arezia Make Up Kit ($38.58) Source: 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Unboxed: 12 Awesome Beauty Gifts For Your BFF Unboxed: 12 Awesome Beauty Gifts For Your BFF

