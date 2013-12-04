What A Girl Needs: 7 Gadgets Your Girlfriend Doesn’t Know She Wants… Yet!

Whether your girlfriend is a geek or not, she’s totally into gadgets! Trust me. Every girl has officially developed a somewhat unhealthy relationship with their smartphone, they’ve given a cute boy-toy name to their laptop and they can probably tell you what kind of speakers sound the best while relaxing in the tub. So this Christmas, give a little extra thought to your gift selections and give her a gadget she’ll love.

1. iPad mini with Retina display with WiFi: This new ultra fast wireless device is bound to get you out of the dog house or at least a few cool points for your next visit. All the cool kids have them, and this one is actually a real upgrade. Thanks Apple!

2. Apple iPod Touch 5th Generation: I have no clue where I would be without my iPod. From my late night trips back to Brooklyn, to my 4-hour bus rides back to my hometown of Baltimore–it’s a life saver. And what’s even better is, if your girl is #TeamAndroid (like me) this is a safe way to kinda convert her to Apple. You get Siri, iMessage, Facebook integration, FaceTime, Game Center and more.

3. Garmin Forerunner 10 Watch: Even if your girl isn’t a runner, this watch is chic, cool and will be an awesome addition to her accessories collection. Never mind that fact that she has an abundance of jewelry overflowing in her bedroom, she wants another one. Believe me!

4. BODY BENEFITS(TM) MASSAGING NECK REST WI: This doesn’t get you off the hook. You still have massage duty, but this way you can at least take off a few nights a week.

5. Zadro ZRA01 Fogless Shaving Shower Mirror Radio with Clock: Ok, so I am not saying that your girl needs to shave but just in case this would be handy. I kid! This shower mirror is kinda awesome. Perfect for you and her to share, and I mean, we all need to see what we’re doing in the shower or at the very least channel our inner Beyonce.

6. Homedics SS-4510 SoundSpa Autoset Clock Radio: I am secretly hoping that my boyfriend has this on the list for me. It will totally get you off the hook and she won’t blame you for her lateness. I don’t think?!

7. Beats by Dr. Dre Pill Portable Speaker: Here’s another gift that will brings her and you both loads of smiles. This will be great for your at-home office, quick weekend trips or just chilling one Friday night. Make her bring the wine!

So there you have it! All the gadgets I promise she’ll ever need. In case you are feeling extra giving, I’d like all seven of these gifts as well!

