VIDEO: Solange Knowles Is Gettin’ Grown

Solange Knowles has quite a story to tell. A mom and wife by the time she was 18 and divorced before she could legally drink, Beyonce’s younger sister could probably tell big sis a thing or two about life. But like any real artist she is putting her experiences into her work, not the tabloids.

Today (August 26) her sophomore CD, SoL-Angel and the Hadley St. Dreams, hits stores and the Urban Daily caught a glimpse of this rising star at a GIANT magazine photo shoot. Is she comfortable going it alone? How does she feel about being in Bey’s shadow? Watch this exclusive video to find out!

Also On The Urban Daily: