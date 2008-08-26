CLOSE
VIDEO: Solange Knowles Is Gettin’ Grown

Solange Knowles has quite a story to tell. A mom and wife by the time she was 18 and divorced before she could legally drink, Beyonce’s younger sister could probably tell big sis a thing or two about life. But like any real artist she is putting her experiences into her work, not the tabloids.

Today (August 26) her sophomore CD, SoL-Angel and the Hadley St. Dreams, hits stores and the Urban Daily caught a glimpse of this rising star at a GIANT magazine photo shoot. Is she comfortable going it alone? How does she feel about being in Bey’s shadow? Watch this exclusive video to find out!

