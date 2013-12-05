Jay And Bey Go Vegan…Well Sort Of

Jay Z took to his Life And Times website to announce that he and his beloved are going to try a vegan diet for the next three weeks. Take a look at the statement below!

“Psychologists have said it takes 21 days to make or break a habit. On the 22nd day, you’ve found the way. On December 3rd, one day before my 44th birthday I will embark on a 22 Days challenge to go completely vegan, or as I prefer to call it, plant-based!! This all began a few months back when a good friend and vegan challenged me to embrace a “plant-based breakfast” everyday. It was surprisingly easier on me than I thought… Why now? There’s something spiritual to me about it being my 44th birthday and the serendipity behind the number of days in this challenge; 22 (2+2=4) coupled with the fact that the challenge ends on Christmas day…It just feels right! So you can call it a spiritual and physical cleanse. I will post my progress… Any professional vegans out there that have any great food spots please help out! Please ha. I don’t know what happens after Christmas. A semi-vegan, a full plant-based diet? Or just a spiritual and physical challenge? We’ll see… Best of luck and health! P.S. B is also joining me.”

Good luck kids! Some of us have done it before and we managed to hang in there! We recommend trying Chef Ali Torain for menu ideas!

