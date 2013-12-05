Wendy’s Serves Up Weed Burger

According to TMZ, Wendy‘s has a whole new illegal option on their menu. (Nah not really!) But thanks to one of their former employees maybe they could!

Allegedly a Wendy’s employee was arrested last month in Georgia after making a cheeseburger with weed in it! We’re thinking they could call it something like the “Cool Out Consumable Burger” or “Buttery Blunt Burger”!

The Lovejoy Police Department reports that 32-year-old Amy Seiber was busted during her shift on November 1 after a customer called 911 complaining she had found a half-smoked blunt in her cheeseburger!

The customer met up with police at the Wendy’s location where she ordered the burger and cops claim Seiber immediately fessed up to the weed belonging to her.

According to police, Seiber said she had been smoking the weed at work and somehow “misplaced” the blunt. Which later turned up inside of the customer’s cheeseburger.

The blunt was taken as evidence and Seiber was arrested for marijuana possession. She also lost her job. (Of course she lost her job!)

The customer Told TMZ that she experienced food poisoning-type symptoms after the incident and had to be hospitalized.

So far, she says Wendy’s has offered to help pay for her medical bills and has even generously thrown in a $50 gift certificate. Umm really? We’re thinking something involving frosties for life would be in order no?

A rep for Wendy’s tells TMZ,

“Obviously the employee broke the rules and did not follow proper food handling steps. We are deeply sorry that this incident occurred.”

The rep says the franchisee is working out a favorable solution with the customer, including paying her medical bills.

We d0n’t know about you guys but we’re pretty sure we smell a lawsuit cooking! We’re also wondering how long it will be until these burgers creep up on Menus in states where weed is actually legal! Guess we’ll have to stay tuned!

