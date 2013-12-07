Kordell Stewart Blasts Porsha One Last Time As Their Divorce Becomes Final

According to TMZ, the nasty divorce between “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams and Kordell Stewart is finally over and done with! Even though it’s still being played out on the show the divorce has finally been officially granted by the state of Georgia.

Kordell allegedly says.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to get such a horrible person out of my life.”

TMZ spoke with Kordell’s lawyer, Shiel Edlin, who tells them the divorce has been finalized and adding that Stewart is

“Very disappointed” the marriage fell apart, because he expected to be married for life.”

However Kordell is understandably disgusted that Posha reignited the rumors that he is in fact a gay man.

Kordell vehemently denied the allegations through his attorney saying,

“For reasons we cannot understand, [Porsha] displayed a reckless abandonment of anything close to the truth over the last eight months. We are also hopeful that Porsha will stop vilifying Kordell at every opportunity.”

Well we are helpful that the two will finally be able to heal and move on…but we fear that as long as the divorce is being played out on RHOA it ain’t going to be anytime soon! Good luck kids.

