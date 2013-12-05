Jamie Foxx Electrifies In “Amazing Spider-Man 2” Trailer

Your friendly Spider-Man suits up once more in “Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Andrew Garfield is back as science nerd/superhero Peter Parker, who will face new and dangerous villains threatening the safety of his city. Jamie Foxx will play Spidey’s nemesis, Electro.

In a behind-the-scenes commentary for the trailer, director Marc Webb shared:

“The big prominent villain in this film is Electro, but there are many adversaries that Spider-Man’s gonna have to face. But the evil empire — the consistent thing between them all — is the evil empire known as OsCorp, or what’s becoming this evil empire. That’s something that may inform people’s viewing of the trailer.”

Dane DeHaan will play Harry Osborn, an old childhood friend of Peters who harbors a dark family secret. Emma Stone returns as Gwen Stacy and Sally Field also reprises her role as Aunt May.

“The Amazing Spider-Man” opens nationwide May 2, 2014

TRAILER:

