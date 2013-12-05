Luke James Takes Sex To The Darkside In ‘Strawberry Vapors’ [VIDEO]

Singer-songwriter Luke James is a very busy man. Currently, he’s putting the finishing touches on his debut album and opening up for Beyonce on the second United States run of her “Mrs. Carter Tour.” James also is releasing videos from his highly acclaimed mixtape “Whispers In the Dark.” The video he just released was for the song “Strawberry Vapors.”

The video for the song features a very dream-like quality. The director Sarah McColgan explained, “I wanted to create a video that had a surreal quality with a slightly dark undertone. Luke is such a great inspiration to me, so I imagined a slightly esoteric visual that would really emphasize the dreamlike quality of the song.”

Luke James elaborated on McColgan’s point by calling the video a “a musical illustration of two people connecting less in the physical, but more in the cerebral.”

Check out the video below and look out for James’ in the new film “Black Nativity.” Be sure to pick up his album when it drops some time next year.

