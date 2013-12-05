Rocsi Diaz Gives 3 Reasons To Eat Your Vegetables [PHOTO]

TV personality Rocsi Diaz has become the latest celebrity to go au natural to promote animal-free living for the group PETA. In their new holiday campaign the “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent dons a bikini made of Brussels sprouts with the tagline, “Let Vegetarianism Grow on You This Holiday Season.” That was vEgetarian with an “E” you nasty McNuggets.

Diaz is part of a growing list of celebrities—including Nia Long, Taraji P. Henson, Tia Mowry, Waka Flocka, Mayim Bialik, Alyssa Milano, and Casey Affleck—who have worked with PETA to promote healthy, humane meat-free meals. And just this week Jay Z and Beyonce announced that they would be sort of going vegetarian for the next 22 days to promote better health.

In 2014 will green be the new black?

