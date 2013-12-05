Kevin Hart, LeBron James To Star In “Ballers”

Kevin Hart continues his domination of Hollywood by partnering up with LeBron James, who will make his big screen debut in “Ballers.” Hart will play a man who lives in the shadow of his NBA superstar brother (James), but finds his moment to shine when he and his friends attend a weekend basketball fantasy camp in Miami.

Hart will co-write the screenplay with his writing team, Joey Wells, Chris Spencer and Harry Ratchford. 2014 promises to be a busy year for the pint sized comedian; he stars with Ice Cube in “Ride Along,” co-stars with Michael Ealy in the romantic comedy “About Last Night” as well as “Think Like A Man Too.”

The movie sounds like a perfect fit for Hart, who is an avid basketball fan and has participated in several All Star Weekend celebrity games. Hart was awarded the MVP in both 2012 and 2013.

