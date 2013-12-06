Tune Into To TV One’s Nelson Mandela Special ‘Mandela One Man’ [VIDEO]

On December 5, 2013, the world lost a hero. Nelson Mandela was a social activist and political leader who worked to end apartheid and spark a global HIV awareness movement. With exclusive interviews and an overview of all of Mandela’s work, tune into TV One‘s special, “Mandela One Man,” which airs tonight at 9pm.

Watch the trailer for “Mandela One Man” below.