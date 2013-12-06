Tune Into To TV One’s Nelson Mandela Special ‘Mandela One Man’ [VIDEO]

On December 5, 2013, the world lost a hero. Nelson Mandela was a social activist and political leader who worked to end apartheid and spark a global HIV awareness movement. With exclusive interviews and an overview of all of Mandela’s work, tune into TV One‘s special, “Mandela One Man,” which airs tonight at 9pm.
Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily
Watch the trailer for “Mandela One Man” below.
READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:
Celebrities React To Nelson Mandela’s DeathSouth African Icon Nelson Mandela Dies At 9510 Nelson Mandela References in Hip Hop Lyrics
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily