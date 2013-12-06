[UPDATE] Paul Walker Did Not Try To Escape The Car Crash Wreckage

TMZ is reporting that Paul Walker did not try to make a final desperate attempt to escape the burning wreckage of the car. The image seen in video shot right after the crash is definitely NOT Paul. Take a look below.

The internets have been speculating for a few days now that a shadowy figure seen around 23 seconds into the video of the burning Porsche Carrera GT was in fact Walker trying to get out of the vehicle however sources connected to the investigation now say it would have been impossible and for a plethora of reasons.

First, sources tell TMZ, based on photographs of the wreckage Paul’s body was pinned in an area of the car that makes it clear he couldn’t have been flailing outside the vehicle.

TMZ has also learned that based on the injuries he suffered, Paul died within a nanosecond of impact therefore making it impossible for the image in the video to be him. And thank goodness for that…it means he didn’t suffer the atrocious death that would have been certain had it actually been him moving around inside or outside of the car in that video.

Law enforcement thinks it was probably the roof burning that we see in the film.

Let’s hope this puts the curiosity to rest now…so that at some point Paul Walker can do just that…rest.

