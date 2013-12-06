R. Kelly Pays Tribute To Nelson Mandela On ‘Arsenio’ [VIDEO]

The world lis still trying to wrap its head around the loss of South African civil rights leader Nelson Mandela. Mandela meant so much to so many different people that the outpouring of emotion is hard to deal with. Arsenio Hall learned of passing of Mandela as he was preparing for his show that featured R. Kelly as a guest. Both men had a special connection with Nelson Mandela. So it was only right that R. Kelly pay tribute to the world leader in song on “Arsenio.”

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Kelly performed a song called “Soldier’s Heart” in tribute to the late Mandela. The song is exceptionally special because R. Kelly wrote the song for Nelson Mandela when he visited Mandela’s home in 2010. R. Kelly says he just sat down at Mandela’s piano and began playing the song for the former South African president who spent 27 years in prison because of his efforts to end apartheid.

When they were reflecting on Mandela, Kellz told Arsenio, “I’m just blessed to know that I walked in his presence. He was a spirit walking and being around him inspired me to even go further in my life, in my walk, and my career. He’s just an incredible power.”

Rest in power Nelson Mandela.

Watch the tribute below.

Also On The Urban Daily: