Toni Braxton Wants Lesbian Role On “Orange Is The New Black”

Toni Braxton wants to expand her acting wings – behind bars! In an interview with TheGrio.com, the reality star expressed interest in playing a Sapphic-leaning character on the Netflix hit series “Orange Is The New Black.” Braxton said, “I’m hoping to be on Orange Is The New Black. That’s my favorite show.”

In an earlier interview, Braxton told TheGrio that she wanted to retire from music and focus on her acting career: “I would like to play a lesbian, I don’t know why. And do a whole make-out scene and the whole thing….not a lipstick lesbian either.”

Since its premiere in July, “Orange Is The New Black” has received fan and critical acclaim, particularly for its Black castmates Laverne Cox (Sophia), Uzo Aduba (Crazy Eyes), and Danielle Brooks (Taystee). The show generated more viewers and hours watched in its first week than Netflix’s other original series “House of Cards” and “Arrested Development.” The second season is in development for 2014.

