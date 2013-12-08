Dear Kanye, Sway DOES Have The Answers [PHOTO]

When Kanye West was making the rounds promoting his Yeezus tour, one of his interviews with Sway Calloway went viral when he ranted that “You don’t have the answers, Sway!” when the veteran radio personality quizzed him on his fashion aspirations.

Sway maintains that he and Kanye are cool but couldn’t pass up an opportunity to have a little fun with the situation on his ‘RapFix” show.

“It seemed to be public demand that I respond to an interview that I just did with Kanye West a week ago that blew up on the Internet, and I decided to respond here on ‘RapFix,’ ” Sway said as he opened the show. “I turned down a lot of other interviews, but today we’re going to set the record straight. For the record, I love Kanye West; that’s my little brother.”

Sway made light of the situation by revealing his brand new line of t-shirts that which hilariously read “I GOT THE ANSWERS.” Buy your own shirt at Sway’s Universe and watch Sway talk about his Kanye interview in the video below.

