Radio One Founder Issues Statement On Nelson Mandela’s Passing

Radio One Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes (pictured left) has issued a statement on the passing of South African icon Nelson Mandela (pictured), discussing the time she had dinner with Madiba at Rev. Jesse Jackson’s home.

“The world has lost a tremendous life force with the passing of Nelson Mandela, but has gained a legacy of commitment and struggle for justice and freedom. We mourn his departure, but celebrate his life as direct beneficiaries of his commitment and sacrifice.

Nelson Mandela left the world in far better condition than it had been on the day of his birth, and we shall remain eternally grateful. The high point of my career and life was the evening I had dinner with him through the facilitation of Rev. Jesse Jackson.

It was a fund-raiser at Rev. Jackson’s home, and he graciously seated me next to Babba Mandela, with my son seated directly behind us. To spend several hours in his presence, in the presence of God filled good, in the presence of compassion and forgiveness, radiating from Nelson Mandela, was a life changing event for all who were blessed to experience it. His life was biblical, and his example was the foundation of his longevity. Truly, with Nelson Mandela, God was well pleased and now, he will rest in peace for a life well lived.”

