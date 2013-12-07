WTF: Florida Man Booked On 142 Charges After Posting Pics Of Crimes To Instagram

In today’s episode of “what in the hell were you thinking?” we take a look at a story reported by Gawker in which a Florida man named Depree Johnson accused of orchestrating “dinner time” burglaries in Boynton Beach, Florida senior and retiree neighborhoods was arrested after posting a series of incriminating photos on Instagram.

The photos which were posted at duce22ceritfied (and have since been taken down) showed Johnson and others posing with guns, cash, and drugs among other things.

The investigation into the break-ins at local senior communities led authorities to Johnson’s Lake Worth home where they found,

“Numerous pieces of jewelry including watches, charms, necklaces and loose diamonds, as well as two stolen firearms.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office recovered items totaling up to $250,000.

Johnson was subsequently booked on 142 charges, including possession of weapons/ammunition by a convicted felon.

What is going on in Florida y’all? Why do we continuously hear about these types of crazy stories taking place down there? It’s the “Sunshine State” after all…one would think it’d be nothing but Mickey Mouse and happiness…but we guess that one person would be what you call… wrong! Bottom line if you are going to commit crimes…how about you don’t take pics and post them on the gram?

