2014 Grammy Nominations: See If Your Favorites Made The Cut

The 2014 Grammy Award Nominations have been announced and there is a bevy of controversy surrounding some of the picks. Take a look at the video below to see the list of artists that made the cut!

A few categories that caused some shock and awe are;

Best R&B Album

R&B Divas – Faith Evans

Girl On Fire – Alicia Keys

Love In The Future – John Legend

Better – Chrisette Michele

Three Kings – TGT

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Love And War – Tamar Braxton

Side Effects Of You – Fantasia

One: In The Chamber – Salaam Remi

Unapologetic – Rihanna

New York: A Love Story – Mack Wilds

Best Rap Song

…Problems – Tauheed Epps, Aubrey Graham, Kendrick Lamar, Rakim Mayers & Noah Shebib, songwriters (ASAP Rocky Featuring Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar)

Holy Grail – Shawn Carter, Terius Nash, J. Harmon, Timothy Mosley, Justin Timberlake & Ernest Wilson, songwriters (Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl & Krist Novoselic, songwriters) (Jay Z Featuring Justin Timberlake)

New Slaves – Christopher Breaux, Ben Bronfman, Mike Dean, Louis Johnson, Malik Jones, Elon Rutberg, Sakiya Sandifer, Che Smith, Kanye West & Cydell Young, songwriters (Anna Adamis & Gabor Presser, songwriters) (Kanye West)

Started From The Bottom – W. Coleman, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Bruno Sanfilippo, songwriter) (Drake)

Thrift Shop – Ben Haggerty & Ryan Lewis, songwriters (Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz)

Best Rap Album

Nothing Was The Same – Drake

Magna Carta…Holy Grail – Jay Z

Good Kid, M.A.A.D City – Kendrick Lamar

The Heist – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Yeezus – Kanye West

Many are feeling as though a Grammy can be bought because of some of the names on the list. We won’t say exactly who people are feeling this way about…we’ll let you use your imagination! Others feel that talent wasn’t recognized in some categories and that there were not enough newcomers in the best new artist category.

However it was nice to see some new talent recognized for a change. Take for instance Mack Wilds, his Grammy nod was a breath of fresh air for all who enjoyed his new album New York: A Love Story. It was also nice to see Tamar Braxton finally get the love she has been seeking for so long with her nomination for Love And War.

There will be speculation about the list all the way until Grammy night so we suggest everyone dig in! This fight isn’t going anywhere!

