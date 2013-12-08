Nipsey Hussle Compares ‘Crenshaw’ Promotion To Apple’s Marketing Plan [VIDEO]

Running off of the success of his last project “Crenshaw,” Nipsey Hussle sits down with HipHopWired.com to talk about the behind the scenes efforts used to promote the project. Nipsey voices his opinion on Trinidad James, his plans for the future and shares how big brands like Apple and American Apparel sparked a change in your typical hip-hop mixtape promotion.

“When we do go into a situation with a partner, it won’t be on no just turn in the records [and] sit over here and rap,” he says. “Our demonstration will speak that we are involved and we are skilled at every point, we have a unique perspective on every aspect of the process. Sort of like Apple or American Apparel or any of these companies [that are] completely vertically integrated; their situation is consistent all the way through.”

“Crenshaw” is available for download now and features Rick Ross, Dom Kennedy, James Faunterloy and many more.

Check out the interview below.

