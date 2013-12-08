ABC Orders 3 Fewer Episodes Of Scandal

Okay gladiators we’re not sure if you are feeling the way that we are about this recent revelation but according to ebengregory.com, ABC has ordered less episodes of Scandal than they did this year and we’re sick over it! But once we heard the speculation about why this happened it all made sense.

Since Kerry Washington has yet to even address her pregnancy it is sort of hard to say for sure that this is the reason but c’mon…anyone who saw her on SNL a few months ago could tell that there was a noticeable bump there! Pregnancy speculation began in September after she wore a loose fitting gown to the Emmy’s. She’s continued to make appearances and people have just resigned themselves to the fact that she is pregnant.

Eben Gregory is saying that the network wouldn’t give a reason for their short order on the upcoming episodes but it’s being SPECULATED that it’s becoming a challenge for the gang to hide Kerry’s pregnancy bump.

Kerry is uber private and she even hid her engagement. After news hit that she was secretly married earlier this year, she told Glamour,

“I’m walking around in the world with my ring. And when people say congratulations, I say thank you, but I’m going to continue to not talk about it and just let it unfold.”

Well we’ll standby and wait not only for the announcement of the pregnancy (or the birth of the baby with the way our beloved Kerry does things) but also for the way that Shonda Rhymes may potentially write this into the story! Can you imagine if Olivia Pope came up pregnant?! Ohhh boy who would be the baby’s father?! See it’s probably worth waiting for right? We think so too!

