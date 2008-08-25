Kim Kardashian “Dances” Standing Up

You certainly know Kim Kardashian for her “assets” and you’ve definitely met her family, but have you seen her footwork? Well, you will soon enough! It was announced today (August 25) on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that Kardashian, along with Toni Braxton, *N’Sync-er Lance Bass, former NFL star Warren Sapp, will attempt twirling their ways into the judges’ hearts on the hit ABC series “Dancing With the Stars.”

A total of 13 celebrities will be teaming up with the professionals for the Sept. 22 network premiere. With drama and trauma involved every step of the way, Kardashian told GMA she already cut her foot on a glass table but plans on continuing with the show. Tune in to find out which couple will be crowned No. 1.

