And Another One: MC Hammer Reportedly Owes The IRS Almost $800,000 In Back Taxes

According to TMZ MC Hammer is expected to pay almost $800,000.00 in back taxes. The Feds sued Hammer aka Stanley K. Burrell and his wife Stephanie claiming they owe the IRS to the tune of $798,033.48 on their ’96 and ’97 income taxes.

However Hammer has not achieved the same type of commercial success that he knew back in the later 80’s and early 90’s so by the time he released a greatest hits album in ’96 that was just about it for his mainstream career and subsequently his revenue sources dried up.

Now according to court docs, every cent Hammer’s LLC earns must go directly to the U.S. treasury to pay down his tab. Wow!

