Gucci Mane “The State Vs Radric Davis 2: The Caged Bird Sings” Release Date & Cover Art

Four years ago today, rapper Gucci Mane released his album, “The State Vs Radric Davis.” The Birmingham born rapper has had a tenuous relationship with the law since 2001, having been arrested for several crimes including cocaine possession and aggravated assault. Unfortunately, things have not changed much in four years since and he is releasing the sequel, “The State Vs Radric Davis 2: The Caged Bird Sings” on Christmas day amidst more legal drama.

It may be one of the last projects Gucci’s fans get from the rapper, who is facing up to 20 years in prison for weapons possession. In a Tweet to his fans, Gucci apologized for his behavior and blamed his problems on an addiction to “lean.”

The State Vs Radric Davis 2 : The Caged Bird Sings 12/25/2013 pic.twitter.com/yuGuVFiEAC — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) December 4, 2013

Gucci released the Mike Will Made-It produced track “Mention Me” last month and it will be featured on the new album.

RELATED:

Rapper Gucci Mane Facing 20 Year Prison Sentence

Deb Antney Laughs Off Gucci Mane’s Lawsuit

Gucci Mane Apologizes To Drake And Admits Addiction To Lean

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!