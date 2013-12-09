Internets Fall For Parody Of Kanye West Comparing Self To Mandela

According to Huffington Post, “The Daily Currant” ran a fake or satirical interview with Kanye West that had Kanye saying obnoxious things like he thinks he’s “the next Nelson Mandela.” The internets mistakenly heard that the story was true..and lost it’s collective shizz! The story had “Yeezus” saying things like,

“Mandela was working in South Africa, which has, like what, six people? I started my magic here in the USA and then I took my business global!”

Or

“I liberate minds with my music. That’s more important than liberating a few people from apartheid or whatever.”

Yes, it got really real on social media when the rumor stated to break. Take a look at a few tweets below!

We don’t know what’s worse…that people believed it was true or that Kanye has made so many crazy…ridiculous…ass hat type of comments that it makes it easy for people to think that he actually said that foolishness for real! At any rate…everyone can relax…it isn’t factual he din’t say it! It never happened…well at least not this time anyway!

