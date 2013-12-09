Jean Grae Discusses Women In Hip-Hop With Melissa Harris-Perry [VIDEO]

Melissa Harris-Perry invited MC, producer and Queen of Twitter Jean Grae to her MSNBC show Nerdland to discuss women in hip-hop and why their voices matter. Now, anyone that follows Jean on social media or has had even a brief conversation with her knows that she despises the label “female rapper” or “femcee,” but we couldn’t think of a better spokesperson to speak on hip-hop in general and this topic in particular.

“Where it gets difficult is…I get angry when someone puts my gender in front of my job,” she says of the ‘female’ prefix.”I never approach it as being a handicap…if anything it’s a bonus.”

She also speaks to the point of expanding the discussion of her native South Africa beyond apartheid.

Watch a clip from their conversation below.

Your browser does not support iframes.

[SOURCE]

RELATED:

Is Talib Kweli Hip-Hop’s Last Romantic? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rappers Reveal Their Worst Christmas Gifts [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jean Grae’s “Kill Screen” Video Is Bloody Good [PREMIERE]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!