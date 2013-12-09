Oprah Gets Idris To Open Up About His Father’s Death [VIDEO]

In a revealing episode of Oprah Winfrey’s “Next Chapter,” actor Idris Elba confirmed reports that he is expecting a child with girlfriend Naiyana Garth and opened up about his father’s death.

Winston Elba died in September after a battle with lung cancer. Elba recalled his West African family’s shock at the cancer diagnosis. “Africans don’t think cancer is something that happens to us,” he said. It’s only been three months and Elba says he has hardly given himself time to grieve and hasn’t quite accepted his father’s death.

“He was such a tough man and he would just expect me to get on with it,” Idris told Oprah about his reluctance to dwell on his father’s death.”When I call my mum’s house the answering machine is still my dad. And the thing about his lung cancer is that it took his voice away, but the answering machine is his full voice. Two things happen…I get super, super sad when I hear that but I’m also really happy that he’s still there. It’s the only bit of his voice that I have.”

Idris currently stars in the biopic, “Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom,” based on the life of the recently deceased South African freedom fighter Nelson Mandela. He was joined on “Next Chapter” by actors Michael B. Jordan (“Fruitvale Station”) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years A Slave”).

