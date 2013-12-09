20 Of Kelis’ “Tastiest” Photos [GALLERY]

Singer Kelis has made a career of always being ahead of the curve and left of center. Ten years ago, Kelis had every man’s tongue wagging when she dropped the sexually charged track “Milkshake” from her third album “Tasty.”

A lot has happened since Kelis whet our palettes for the tastiness. She’s gone from being tasty to being bossy to being a mother and chef. In celebration of the tenth anniversary of “Tasty,” check out some of Kelis’ most delicious photos along with some of her raunchiest lyrics.

