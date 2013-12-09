CLOSE
The Audible Doctor And Chaundon Drop New Video For “Dirty Nigg*” [VIDEO]

Oh yes the title is accurate in it’s description of how this song is going to go…but if you sleep on it the loss will be all yours. The Audible Doctor and Chaundon have created a classic… dare we say… anthem for all those out there that don’t know how to explain why they do the dirt that they do to the ones that love them the most…and even to themselves.

Take a look at the video below.

See told ya!

