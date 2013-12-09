“12 Years A Slave” Sweeps D.C. Film Critics Awards With Six Wins

After being snubbed by last week’s Gotham Awards, “12 Years A Slave” won a whopping six awards from Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association (WAFCA) including Best Picture, Best Actor (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Best Supporting Picture (Lupita Nyong’o) and Best Adapted Screenplay (John Ridley).

Tim Gordon, president of WAFCA said, “This story of perseverance and the triumph of the human spirit over degradation and misery appealed to our members in a powerful way and I’m proud of the choice that we collectively made.”

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler” won The Joe Barber Award for Best Portrayal of Washington, DC, an award instituted last year in honor of the late, beloved D.C. film critic and WTOP’s longtime arts editor, Joe Barber.

The Washington, D.C. Area Film Critics Association is comprised of 58 DC-VA-MD-based film critics from television, radio, print and the Internet. Voting was conducted from December 6-8, 2013.

List of winners below:

WINNERS:

Best Film:

12 Years a Slave

Best Director:

Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity)

Best Actor:

Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave)

Best Actress:

Cate Blanchett (Blue Jasmine)

Best Supporting Actor:

Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club)

Best Supporting Actress:

Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave)

Best Acting Ensemble:

12 Years a Slave

Best Youth Performance:

Tye Sheridan (Mud)

Best Adapted Screenplay:

John Ridley (12 Years a Slave)

Best Original Screenplay:

Spike Jonze (Her)

Best Animated Feature:

Frozen

Best Documentary:

Blackfish

Best Foreign Language Film:

The Broken Circle Breakdown

Best Art Direction:

Production Designer: Catherine Martin, Set Decorator: Beverley Dunn (The Great Gatsby)

Best Cinematography:

Emmanuel Lubezki, ASC, A.M.C. (Gravity)

Best Editing:

Alfonso Cuarón, Mark Sanger (Gravity)

Best Original Score:

Hans Zimmer (12 Years a Slave)

The Joe Barber Award for Best Portrayal of Washington, DC:

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

