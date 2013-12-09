First Look: T.I. And Tiny’s Holiday Hustle Special [VIDEO]

Since December of 2011 T.I. and Tiny have been entertaining audiences with their household hijinks on their hit reality show “The Family Hustle.” Now they have parlayed that success into an animated Christmas special, “T.I. and Tiny: Holiday Hustle Special.”

Santa has gone missing and T.I’s family has to help find the jolly old elf. At the request of an elf, the Harris family piles into a custom Christmas van (complete with peppermint wheels) and take off to save the Holiday.

“The Holiday Hustle” premiers on Monday December 16th on VH1. Watch the teaser below.

