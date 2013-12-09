Usain Bolt Reveals His Love Of McNuggets In Autobiography [VIDEO]

With his new autobiography, “Faster Than Lightning,” Jamaican track star and the world’s fastest man Usain Bolt hopes that others get to see that there is more to him than a swift pair of feet. TV One’s “What’s Hot” was on hand for the book signing and he spoke candidly about his decision to tell his life story.

“I want people to really get to know me much better. So I got into much, much details only life,” says Bolt.

Watch more in this week’s “What’s Hot.”

