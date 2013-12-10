Kandi Burruss Breaks Down In Tears: “I Don’t Care What Y’all Say…That’s My Mama”

Now see…look what y’all did…you made sweet little Kandi Burruss cry because you guys won’t stop talking about her mama! Anyone who watches Real Housewives Of Atlanta knows good and well that Kandi doesn’t cross the line with her mother Miss Joyce and you also know that she is the very definition of respectful when it comes to dealing with her mother. So when people speak sideways about her mama…despite how bad she has been behaving, it understandably hurts Kandi. Let’s face it nobody wants their mama talked about…even those who can’t stand their mothers don’t want others to talk about her!

Take a look at Kandi’s touching moment below.

Kandi also had something to say about Wendy Williams and her perceived contributions to the issues with her Mother and Todd. See what she had to say about that below.

Man…Fantasia apparently feels a way too! It was pretty hilarious how quickly she chimed in right?

Well at any rate we wish Kandi all the happiness her heart can hold. We don’t want to see her cry anymore…there are too many ratchet’ chicks on reality TV who ought to be crying…Kandi boo boo isn’t one of them!

