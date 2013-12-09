If you’re lucky, you’ve got in-laws who love your every move and are happy with anything you do. Some of us aren’t riding in that same boat with you. But even if you’re mother in-law finds fault and error in everything you do from your breathing to your Christmas gift choices, her notoriously hard to please heart can be stolen.

Skip your traditional perfumes and purses and put a little more thought behind it. Does Mamma need a new TV? Or perhaps she’s in love with coffee and hasn’t caught the technology bug. Introduce your in-laws to a few new gadgets and things this holiday season. Check out 12 kinda awesome gifts that will make your in-laws love you.

1. Char-Broil 800 Deluxe Charcoal Grill ($178) 2. Igloo Premium 12-Bottle Wine Cooler ($69.96) 3. Keurig Elite K40 Single Serve Coffeemaker Brewing System ($98) 4. Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker ($24) 5. FARBERWARE 17-Piece Rocket Blender, Stainless Steel ($19.94) 6. Sunbeam Heated Fleece Electric Blanket ($24.96) 7. LG BP135 Blu-ray Disc Player ($44) 8. Coca-Cola Juke Box 10" Durastone Snack Jar with Lid ($24.97) 9. Cherry Corner TV Stand with Storage, for TVs up to 37" ($79) 10. Samsung HT-E550 DVD Home Theater ($138) 11. Aluratek 8" Hi-Res Digital Photo Frame ($39.99) 12. GoPro HERO3 White Edition Action Camera ($199)

12 Awesome Gifts That Will Make Your In-Laws Love You was originally published on hellobeautiful.com