2Chainz Announces ‘2 Good To Be T.R.U’ Tour With Special Guests

After a very successful year in music, 2 Chainz enlists August Alsina and Pusha T on his forthcoming “2 Good To Be T.R.U” tour. Also accompanying the team of mainstream hit music makers is Cap 1, who was featured on 2 Chainz’s “Where U Been?” track.

The tour will kick off in February 2014 and will hit all major cities. Tickets will be available on December 13th.

Check out the “2 Good To Be T.R.U.” tour dates below.

