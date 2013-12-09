2Chainz Announces ‘2 Good To Be T.R.U’ Tour With Special Guests

After a very successful year in music, 2 Chainz enlists August Alsina and Pusha T on his forthcoming “2 Good To Be T.R.U” tour. Also accompanying the team of mainstream hit music makers is Cap 1, who was featured on 2 Chainz’s “Where U Been?” track.
The tour will kick off in February 2014 and will hit all major cities. Tickets will be available on December 13th.
Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily
Check out the “2 Good To Be T.R.U.” tour dates below.
READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:
“12 Years A Slave” Sweeps D.C. Film Critics Awards With Six Wins
First Look: T.I. And Tiny’s Holiday Hustle Special [VIDEO]
Leela James: ‘The Easy Bake Oven Helped Me Learn How To Cook’ [VIDEO]
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!