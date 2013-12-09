CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentMusic

2Chainz Announces ‘2 Good To Be T.R.U’ Tour With Special Guests

Leave a comment

After a very successful year in music, 2 Chainz enlists August Alsina and Pusha T on his forthcoming “2 Good To Be T.R.U” tour. Also accompanying the team of mainstream hit music makers is Cap 1, who was featured on 2 Chainz’s “Where U Been?” track.

The tour will kick off in February 2014 and will hit all major cities. Tickets will be available on December 13th.

 

Check out the “2 Good To Be T.R.U.” tour dates below.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

“12 Years A Slave” Sweeps D.C. Film Critics Awards With Six Wins

First Look: T.I. And Tiny’s Holiday Hustle Special [VIDEO]

Leela James: ‘The Easy Bake Oven Helped Me Learn How To Cook’ [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

2 Chainz , 2 Good To Be T.R.U. , August Alsina , cap 1 , Pusha T

Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close