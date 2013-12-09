Ellen Degeneres Shares Her ‘Bound 2’ Inspired Holiday Card [VIDEO]

Kanye‘s “Bound 2” video has caused quite some talk since debuting it and not for particularly good reasons. Ellen Degeneres is the latest celebrity to poke fun at Yeezus’ latest video and this time with a holiday card. Ellen shows the Kardashian’s family holiday card before unveiling her very own special one with her significant other.

Although Kanye defended his video by saying he wanted “to take white tracy t-shirts and make it into a video.” As always, Kanye was right and also helped to inspire James Franco and Seth Rogen‘s parody video of ‘Bound 2.’ The ‘Bound2’ frenzy is becoming quite funny, but you have to wonder ‘does Ye like all of the comedic attention?”

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Check out the video below to see Ellen as Kanye and Portia as Kim K. below.

Also On The Urban Daily: