It Wasn’t Me: Kanye Clears Up False Comments About Nelson Mandela

Despite many of Kanye West‘s egotistical and controversial comments, the music mogul fell victim to a Twitter hoax after a link of a fake interview with”The Daily Currant” surfaced on the popular social media site. As reported this past week, the alleged interview quoted Kanye as saying:

“I liberate minds with my music. That’s more important than liberating a few people from apartheid or whatever.”

Ouch! Kanye took to Twitter to clear up the issue where he denied ever speaking on Nelson Mandela’s death and also thanked Mandela for his life’s work.

Check out the tweets below.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/410096722614820864

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/410096820291772416

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/410097053021130752

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/410097097543655425

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/410097143261589504

