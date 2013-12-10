New Show “Blood, Sweat & Heels” Prepares Bravo Debut [TRAILER]

According to Bravo TV...Blood, Sweat and Heels will begin airing Sunday, January 5th at 9 PM ET 8 CT. It’s said to be about a group of up-and-coming movers and shakers in New York’s elite circles of real estate, fashion, and media.

The all-female cast includes realtor Melyssa Ford, real estate partner Brie Bythewood, modeling agency owner Mica Hughes, affordable-style expert Daisy Lewellyn, A Belle in Brooklyn blogger and author Demetria Lucas, and style and pop culture journalist Geneva S. Thomas.

Take a look at the trailer below!

So what do you think? Will you be watching? We certainly will be!

