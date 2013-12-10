Enough Already: Now Kanye West Is Comparing Himself To Police Officers And Soldiers

Is there a stopping point for this guy? TMZ is reporting that Yeezus has actually crossed a line of disrespect that really has gone too far….even for Kanye.

In a recent interview with Saturday Night Online, Ye discussed how rapping is very dangerous work saying,

“This is like being a police officer or something … or like war or something. You’re literally going out to do your job every day knowing that something could happen to you.”

Take a look at his foolishness in the video below!

Kanye let’s be clear kid…you will never ever be tough enough to be a soldier…not like..umm…EVER! Those at war had to endure basic training…you can’t even handle the press asking you a basic question…you could never handle a man in a big hat yelling insults at you while you work your behind off all day long! Your feelings would never allow you to make the cut without spazzing and throwing a tantrum and subsequently getting locked up in military jail.

Not only that but being at war involves being in conditions where your life is risked for real. Those who are away at war with loved ones who must remain behind, don’t appreciate hearing that you are being this callous. You and Kim will never ever know the kind of pain they go through every single day. Husbands, wives, fathers and mothers, sons and daughters leave home and come back totally different people…if they ever come home at all. Their families jump every single time the phone rings or there is a knock at the door for fear of bad news about their loved ones.

Not to mention that rates of suicide for those who have been sent off to war are so high that they are almost beyond comprehension.

So you see sir…just because you are dramatic…doesn’t make you anywhere close to being a cop or a soldier…it really just means that your publicist is probably contemplating their life choices constantly and your fans are continuing to leave you in droves based off of the ridiculous things you continue to say. Just saying.

