Tyga Is In A Celebratory Mood On New Mixtape [TRACKLIST]

Young Money rapper Tyga recently dropped a new mixtape called “Well Done 4.” The tape is the fourth collection of songs to bear the “Well Done” title. While the project features 14 brand new songs, it does feature collaborations with some of Tyga’s old friends. Chris Brown, Fabolous, Meek Mill, Pusha T, and his label boss Lil Wayne all make guest appearances on “Well Done 4.” The mixtape is a gift for Tyga’s fans until he drops his upcoming proper album “The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty,” which is set to drop some time in 2014.

Tyga just finished shooting the video for the mixtape’s single “Wait For It,” which features Justin Bieber on the hook. Look for it to hit the internet very soon. But for now, listen and download the mixtape at DatPiff.com.

1. “Word On Street”

2. “Bang Out”

3. “Back 2 Basics”

4. “Good Day” f. Lil Wayne & Meek Mill

5. “Young Kobe”

6. “Day One”

7. “Maniac” f. Fabolous

8. “Pressed” f. Honey Cocaine

9. “When To Stop” f. Chris Brown

10. “The Letter” f. Esty

11. “Wake Up In It” f. French Montana, Mally Mall & Sean Kingston

12. “Versace Versace”

13. “Jordan” f. Migos & Rich The Kid

14. “Throw It Up”

