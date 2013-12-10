Idris Elba Isn’t Concerned About An Oscar Nomination For ‘Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom’

As an actor, you’re always searching for your next great role. But what happens when you’ve taken a role of one of the most iconic civil rights leaders to ever grace the world with their presence? That’s the question actor Idris Elba has had to ask himself after his role as Nelson Mandela in the upcoming film “Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom.”

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Elba stars in the film based on Mandela’s life and struggle to end apartheid in his country of South Africa. Since Mandela’s passing last week, everyone is wondering if Elba will receive an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Madiba. However, that isn’t on Idris Elba’s mind. He says if he gets nominated that would be great for the film to be recognized at the highest level in his industry, but it’s not something that consumes him.

Will Idris Elba receive an Oscar nomination for playing Nelson Mandela? Find out when you go see the film because it is in theaters now.

READ MORE HOT FILM COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

“12 Years A Slave” Sweeps D.C. Film Critics Awards With Six Wins

Larry The Cable Guy Weighs In On Kanye And The Confederate Flag [VIDEO]

Kevin Hart, LeBron James To Star In “Ballers”