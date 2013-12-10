Lamar Odom Hit With Three Years Probation Over DUI Arrest

Basketball player Lamar Odom recently caught a break. He was hit with three years probation stemming from his DUI arrest back in August. Odom was arrested for driving too slowly in California’s San Fernando Valley.

According to US Weekly, Odom took a deal where he agreed to three years of probation and entered into a three-month long alcohol education program. A spokesperson for the L.A. City Attorney’s office said, “The case was resolved. His lawyer was in court this morning, and advanced the case [after he] entered a no-contest plea.”

Since Odom refused to take a field sobriety test when he was arrested in August, his driver’s license was automatically suspended. Lamar Odom will have to attend another court hearing to find out whether or not he will be able to get his license reinstated.

This is a good thing for Odom, considering we’ve seen him spiral out of control due to substance abuse. While he may be almost out of the woods in the legal sense, he still has to repair his marriage to Khloe Kardashian and his public image. At least, this is sort of a first step in the right direction.

