R. Kelly Loves Lingerie Clad Maid Staff In ‘Cookie’ Video

Singer R. Kelly is back to his over the top freaky self with the release of his new album “Black Panties,” which is in stores now. Judging from the album’s title, there’s no need to question what the collection of songs is about. R. Kelly recently dropped a video for the album’s latest single “Cookie.” As you’d imagine, the song is about how his woman tastes and the way he devours her love.

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

The video features Kellz living in a mansion and his whole waitstaff are gorgeous models dressed in French maid-inspired lingerie. “Cookie” opens with a new maid being brought in and trying to learn the ropes and somehow we wind up at a party with R. Kelly performing the song. It’s an R. Kelly video. It’s not supposed to make sense.

Watch the clip below and check back for our review of R. Kelly’s latest ode to sex “Black Panties.”

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

2Chainz Announces ’2 Good To Be T.R.U’ Tour With Special Guests

Tyga Is In A Celebratory Mood On New Mixtape [TRACKLIST]

2014 Grammy Nominations: See If Your Favorites Made The Cut