MC Hammer Still In Debt, Owes Uncle Sam $800K

MC Hammer (pictured), a rapper who skyrocketed to fame in the early ’90s then plummeted to near poverty, is on the Fed’s radar again. This time, Hammer reportedly owes hundred of thousands of dollars, according to TMZ.

The IRS reportedly sued both Hammer and his wife, Stephanie, for failing to pay back income taxes for the years 1996 and 1997.

How much is now owed?

Reportedly, a whopping $798,033.48.

And according to court documents, the government has already begun garnishing the wages from Hammer’s current limited liability company to pay off the debt.

Hammer, whose actual name is Stanley Burrell, was the toast of the town and rose to the stratosphere with such hit records as “U Can’t Touch This” and “Too Legit to Quit.” Hammer was known for his elaborate and ultra-glitzy stage performances that included flashy dance moves and riveting costumes like his eponymous Hammer pants.

Hammer’s showmanship and elaborate stage choreography typically involved at least 15 dancers, 12 backup singers, seven live musicians, and two disc jockeys — all part of a performance that stupefied his audiences.

The now-51 year old, who attracted a predominantly White following, eventually spiraled downward into debt so deep that he could not crawl out of it. All of the pomp and circumstance, the showy performances, a staff of far too many, outlandish personal luxuries, and excessive spending on family and friends who had their hand out far too many times caused the $33 million man to face $13 million in debt.

By the time the mid-nineties came around, Hammer was left with dwindling record sales, outstanding debts, lawsuits, and an immensely large payroll, so he was forced to file for bankruptcy in April 1996 at a California court.

By Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted December 10, 2013

