The Game Pays Tribute To Nelson Mandela With Portrait Tattoo [PHOTO]

The passing of world leader Nelson Mandela has effected the world in various ways. While some have chosen to grieve by shedding tears and posting status updates on Facebook and Twitter, rapper The Game took a more permanent approach. He got a tattoo of Mandela looking out of the window of his Robbin Island prison cell.

The Compton MC posted a picture of the finished product on his Instagram account. Along with the photo, The Game wrote, “The finished “Nelson Mandela” lookin out of the prison bars by @NikkoHurtado done on my side. 7 hour sitting…. Few more hours to tie in the tats around it & we solid. #NelsonMandela #RIP #Legend #Leader #Freedom #Peace #Equality #Tattoos #SouthAfrica.”

What do you think of the tattoo? Sound off in the comments.

