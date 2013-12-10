Kevin Ross Highlights The Hottest Toys For Kids This Christmas [VIDEO]

When it comes to the holiday season, your kids have probably been planning their Christmas list since they heard those three dreaded words at the end of August “Back to school.” Now that christmastime is upon us, it’s time to start shopping for the children of the house to ensure the belief in Santa Claus stays around at least one more Christmas. If you or “Santa” don’t have a clue as to what to buy for the child of the house, Kevin Ross, a young musician featured on the soundtrack of “A Madea Christmas,” stopped by to help you with some gift ideas.

Search sponsored by:

READ MORE HOT HOLIDAY COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM: