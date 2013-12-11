Talib Kweli Talks About The Illuminati Within Hip Hop In New Song “The Wormhole” [VIDEO]

As we previously reported, rapper Talib Kweli has definite feelings about those who spend too much time worrying about their favorite rappers selling their souls to the illuminati …so much so he has a new song and video all about it! Take a look at it below!

See we told you! Once again Talib has done a stellar job of breaking down the history of the illuminati and explaining in detail what a lot of the misconceptions are. It’s sort of like an adult version of “School House Rock”! And that’s pretty dope in our book.

We could be wrong but we’re pretty sure there will be a new conspiracy theory that Talib is the newest illuminati member…or at the very least that he has submitted his online petition to join! We kid…we don’t think they even have an online petition.

Thanks for the education and flaming bars Talib!

