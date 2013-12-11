Angela Bassett, Kerry Washington Land SAG Nominations

2013 is proving to be a very good year indeed for Black Hollywood. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) announced their 2014 nominees earlier today and “12 Years A Slave” received four nominations, more than any other film this year. Chiwetel Ejiofor is up for Lead Actor, and supporting nods were given to Michael Fassbender and newcomer Lupita Nyong’O.

Lee Daniels’ “The Butler” was given three nominations including Best Ensemble Cast, Best Supporting Actress for Oprah Winfrey and Lead Actor for Forest Whitaker.

Barkhad Abdi, 28, earned his first nomination playing a Somali pirate in “Captain Phillips” which also stars Tom Hanks.

On the television side, Kerry Washington landed a Lead Actress nomination for “Scandal” and Angela Bassett was recognized for her work playing Coretta Scott King in the Lifetime movie “Betty and Coretta.”

Don Cheadle, who plays the duplicitous Marty Kaan on the Showtime comedy “House of Lies” said of his nomination: “It’s always a kick to be recognized for your stuff, especially when it’s by the people who know how the sausage is made. Now, please watch our damn show!!”

The SAG Awards will air January 18th, 2014 on TBS and TNT.

