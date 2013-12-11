Karrine ‘Superhead’ Steffans Ends Relationship With Longtime Rapper Boo

We may possibly be expecting a broken-hearted hit from Lil Wayne soon after Karrine Steffans’ latest stunt. After maintaining an on-again-off-again relationship for years, Karrine is calling it quits after realizing she has to “do better.”

Karrine, a famed vixen/author took to Instagram to share her latest and quite possibly last conversation with Lil Wayne. Karrine deleted two screenshots of the conversation from her Instagram shortly after posting them. The conversation shows a heartfelt text message from Lil Wayne before Karrine dismisses him and establishes that this is the end of an era.

Ouch, we just hope no one else gets exposed in a new book or song.

Check out the texts below.

